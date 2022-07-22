Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

