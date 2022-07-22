Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.70 on Friday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.