VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) is Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,447 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 1.89% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $33,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,580,000 after purchasing an additional 458,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 355,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,726,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000.

ITM opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

