VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Exor Capital LLP

Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 7.3% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Exor Capital LLP owned approximately 2.24% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $111,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ opened at $31.22 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

