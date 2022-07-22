Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,902,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $100.06 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.