Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 261,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.