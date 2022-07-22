Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. 141,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,156,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

