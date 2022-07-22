Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $244.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

