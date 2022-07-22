Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,299,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,281,000 after purchasing an additional 137,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,621,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $244.16 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.23.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

