Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading Up 1.5%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.26 and last traded at $71.17. Approximately 830,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,322,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 20.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $526,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

