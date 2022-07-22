Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading Up 1.5%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.26 and last traded at $71.17. Approximately 830,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,322,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
