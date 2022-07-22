Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $208.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

