Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $208.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

