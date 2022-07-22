Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,672,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

