Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.78. 1,990,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,229,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 209.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

