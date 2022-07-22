Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.78. 1,990,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,229,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.