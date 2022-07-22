Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 507,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $216.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

