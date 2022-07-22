Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 1,304,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,159,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82.

