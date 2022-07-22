Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Modera Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $171,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 581.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

