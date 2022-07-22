Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $61.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

