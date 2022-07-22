Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

