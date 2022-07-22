Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,969 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

