Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,555 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

