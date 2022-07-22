Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $327.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.97 and its 200 day moving average is $299.57. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

