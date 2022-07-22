Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $133.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.