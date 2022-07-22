Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter.

Equitable Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EQH opened at $26.97 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

