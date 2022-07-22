Verity & Verity LLC Sells 583 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.03.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

