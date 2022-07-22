Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

NYSE VZ opened at $47.66 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

