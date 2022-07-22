Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-$5.25 EPS.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,462,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,454,686 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

