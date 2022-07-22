Verso (VSO) Achieves Market Cap of $513,180.30

Verso (VSO) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $513,180.30 and approximately $61,052.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00392392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso

