Verso (VSO) Achieves Market Cap of $513,180.30

Verso (VSO) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $513,180.30 and approximately $61,052.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00392392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015163 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Buying and Selling Verso
Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.