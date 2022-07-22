Verso (VSO) Trading Up 22.6% Over Last Week

Verso (VSO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $479,514.79 and approximately $59,510.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032229 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

