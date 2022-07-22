Verso (VSO) Trading Up 22.6% Over Last Week

Verso (VSO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $479,514.79 and approximately $59,510.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015929 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032229 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
