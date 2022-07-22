Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Via Renewables has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.2% per year over the last three years.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $265.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.15 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Via Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Via Renewables by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

