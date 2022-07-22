Viberate Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Viberate has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $257,007.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Viberate has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

