Vidulum (VDL) Reaches Market Cap of $601,899.67

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $601,899.67 and $1,020.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00052375 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

