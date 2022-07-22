Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €111.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €111.00 ($112.12) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($115.15) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($113.13) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($106.06) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($113.13) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($125.25) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Vinci Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DG opened at €89.00 ($89.90) on Friday. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($70.24) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($89.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €88.33 and a 200-day moving average of €91.99.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

