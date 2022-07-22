Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCISY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($114.14) to €114.00 ($115.15) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($121.21) to €116.00 ($117.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vinci from €118.00 ($119.19) to €112.00 ($113.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Vinci Price Performance

VCISY opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Vinci has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

