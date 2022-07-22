Virtue Poker 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,288.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $4,288.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015984 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032237 BTC.
Virtue Poker Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Virtue Poker
