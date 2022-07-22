Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.91 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

