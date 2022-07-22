Vitae Market Cap Achieves $6.84 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Vitae has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

