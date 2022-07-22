Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 1,792 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $15,124.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vivid Seats Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.35.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.
About Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.