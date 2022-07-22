Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 1,792 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $15,124.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

