Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Financial Comparison

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Volcon alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Volcon and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Volcon currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Kandi Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.57%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

This table compares Volcon and Kandi Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 88.77 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 2.22 $22.86 million $0.37 7.24

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group 27.54% -2.36% -2.07%

Summary

Volcon beats Kandi Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.