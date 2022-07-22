Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($176.77) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($174.75) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($227.27) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($313.13) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($176.77) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €142.62 and its 200 day moving average is €157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($121.78) and a 1-year high of €213.60 ($215.76).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

