Volution Group’s (FAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 396 ($4.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £783.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3,038.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 420.11. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 326 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($6.75).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

