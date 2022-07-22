Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.42. 1,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

