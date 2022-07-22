Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 932,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 167,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,204. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

