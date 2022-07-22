Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWX. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,548,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 51,963 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EWX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 111,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,459. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

