Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEU. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,323. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44.

