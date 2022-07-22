Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,051. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

