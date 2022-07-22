Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,075 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 912.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 125,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.33. 45,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,714. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

