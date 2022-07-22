Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 98,425 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FMB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,347. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

