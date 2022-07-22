Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Walmart stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.