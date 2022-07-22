Wanchain Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.34 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00105052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00242152 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00040826 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007781 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

